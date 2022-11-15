Capitals of Northeast States To Soon Get Better Rail Connectivity; Know More

The Northeast states will soon be having better connectivity with the rest of the country by means of rail, efforts for which are underway on a large scale. According to Anshul Gupta, General Manager, North East Frontier Railway, the work will be completed in the next 2-3 years. He said that rail connectivity is a major force for the economic development of any region.

Anshul Gupta said that all the work of expansion of railways in the Northeast is being done under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnav. While the capitals of Tripura and Arunachal are already connected by rail, work on the remaining three states is underway and is being done at a fast pace.

Rangpo in Sikkim is expected to be connected to the rest of the country by rail by December next year. The Sairang railway line project in Mizoram will also be completed by December 2023 and so will the project for Imphal in Manipur. No date was given by Anshul Gupta for Kohima in Nagaland but he said that work on that aspect was being done at a fast pace too.

However, for now, Shillong in Meghalaya is not included in the project as there are some issues related to land acquisition pending. It is expected that the endeavour to connect all North Eastern states except Meghalaya to the rest of India will be completed in the next 2-3 years.

Significantly, compared to other regions of the nation, the North Eastern states have very poor rail connectivity. This is a result of both the topographical and economic circumstances there.

