Car Buyers in Delhi to Get RCs During Purchase Under Pilot Project by Transport Dept

The Delhi government is running a pilot project to ensure vehicle buyers get registration certificates (RCs) from dealers at the time of purchase, the transport department said on Tuesday. The project was started in March, and 1.44 lakh RCs have already been issued under it. The first RC was issued on March 17, it said in a statement.

The project was soon expanded across Delhi, and by September, all self-registration dealers in the city were empowered to print RCs, the department said. “We have simplified public service delivery in a way no other state has. What earlier took more than a month will now get done on the spot while buying a vehicle," Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot said during an inspection of RC printing facility at a vehicle dealer’s showroom in Bhikaji Cama Place.

No extra charges are being levied from customers for printing RCs at the dealer point, he said. Delhi sees close to six lakh new vehicle registrations annually.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will soon dedicate this service to the people, the statement said. The new QR code-based smart cards for Registration Certificates have the owner’s name printed on the front, while the microchip and the QR code would be embedded at the back of the card.

This will enable unification in linking and validating one’s information to smart cards with the Vahan database. The QR code is also being implemented nationwide, its reader is easily procurable and will do away with the requirement of any manual intervention altogether, the department said. Delhi has 263 dealers who are providing the facility of printing of RCs at their end. With the new system of RC printing, buyers will no longer have to visit RTOs or wait for months to get their RC, it said.

Zonal deputy commissioners of the transport department issue blank RCs with a unique hologram number to the dealer points. This will prevent tampering and duplicacy. Data entry, verification and approval of vehicle registrations will all be done at the dealer’s end, and the authorisation and login credentials, e-sign facility will all be Aadhaar-based, it said.

