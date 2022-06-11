Central Railway to Operate Special Night Traffic Block for Infra Works in Mumbai Today

Indian Railways’ Central Railway (CR) zone will operate 3 hours night traffic and power blocks on Up slow line, Up and Down fast line, 5th and 6th line including Kalyan –Vasai chord line for launching of girders for construction of the 6.0-metre-wide Foot Over Bridge at Kopar railway station using a crane. The block, to be held on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday from 00:30 am to 03: am, will affect the movement of Mumbai local trains and diversion of UP Mail/Express trains.

During the period, down line services for Ambarnath leaving CSMT at 11.08 pm, 11.51 pm, 12.04 am, and Up line services leaving Ambarnath for CSMT at 9.35 pm, 10.01 pm and 10.15 pm will remain cancelled, said a release issued by the Central Railway.

CHECK DETAILS BELOW

WHAT: Special Night Traffic and Power Blocks

WHEN: June 11/12 (Saturday/Sunday night)

DURATION OF BLOCK: 12.30 am to 03.30 am

CANCELLATION OF SUBURBAN TRAINS

Down line services for Ambarnath leaving CSMT at 23.08,23.51,00.04 and Up line services leaving Ambarnath for CSMT at 21.35,22.01,22.15 will remain cancelled Trains leaving CSMT at 11.08 pm, 11.51 pm, 12.04 am for Ambarnath will remain cancelled. Trains leaving Ambarnath for CSMT at 9.35 pm, 10.01 pm and 10.15 pm will also remain cancelled.

DIVERSION OF UP MAIL/EXPRESS TRAINS

Train no 11020 Bhubaneswar-CSMT Konark Express will be diverted via Karjat- Panvel- Diva will given double halt at Diva for Kalyan bound passengers and will arrive 20 mintues behind its schedule time.

REGULATION OF UP MAIL/EXPRESS

Train no 12810 Howrah-Mumbai Csmt Mail will be regulated at Kalyan station and will arrive destination 20 minutes behind its schedule time.

DIVERSION OF DN MAIL/EXPRESS TRAIN

Following trains will be diverted on down slow line between Diva and Kalyan and will handed over 20 minutes behind its schedule time.

11057 CSMT-Amritsar Express will depart at 11.30 pm 11041 Dadar Central-Sainagar Shirdi Express will depart at 11.55 pm 22177 CSMT-Varanasi Mahanagari Express will depart at 12.10 am 12811 LTT- Hatia Express will depart at 12.15 am 22538 LTT-Gorakhpur Superfast Express will depart at 12.35 am.

CENTRAL RAILWAY MEGA BLOCK

Meanwhile, CR have also announced mega block on its suburban sections on June 12 to carry out various engineering and maintenance works.

The block on the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus-Vidyavihar Up and Dn slow lines will be from 10.55 am to 03.55 pm. CR will also carry out block on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus-Chunabhatti / Bandra Dn harbour line from 11.40 am to 4.40 pm, and Chunabhatti / Bandra- Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Up harbour line from 11.10 am to 4.10 pm.

