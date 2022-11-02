Chennai-Bengaluru-Mysuru Vande Bharat Express From November 11; Check Timings and Other Details

INDIAN RAILWAYS UPDATE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to flag off South India’s first ‘Vande Bharat Express’ train during his visit to Bengaluru on November 11. The country’s fifth Vande Bharat Express, it will run between Chennai and Mysuru via Bengaluru. On November 5, this semi-high-speed train will leave the Integrated Coach Factory for trials.

Vande Bharat Express is India’s first semi high speed train equipped with world class passenger amenities. It can achieve high speeds due to faster acceleration and deceleration and will reduce journey times by 25% to 45%. The train can attain speed from 0-100 kmph in 52 seconds.

All Vande Bharat coaches are equipped with automatic doors; GPS based audio-visual passenger information system, on-board hotspot Wi-Fi for entertainment purposes, and very comfortable seating. The executive class also has rotating chairs.

The toilets in the train are bio-vacuum type. Divyang-friendly washrooms and seat handle with seat numbers in Braille letters have also been provided in the train. Every coach has a pantry with facilities to serve hot meals, hot and cold beverages.

HERE’S ALL YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT CHENNAI-BENGALURU-MYSURU VANDE BHARAT EXPRESS:

The 20607 MGR Chennai Central -Mysuru Junction Vande Bharat Express will have only 1 halt at Bengaluru City Junction. It will depart from MGR Chennai Central at 5:50 am and reach Bengaluru City Junction at 10:25 am. From Bengaluru it will depart at 10:30 am and reach it’s final destination Mysuru at 12:30 pm. The train will cover the distance of around 497 km in 6 hours 40 minutes. Vande Bharat Express will run six days a week on Sunday, Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday. On the return journey, it will depart from Mysuru Junction at 1:05 pm and will reach Bengaluru City Junction at 2:55 pm. The train will depart from Bengaluru City Junction at 3 pm and reach MGR Chennai Central at 7:35 pm. The train will have 16 coaches. According to indiarailinfo.com, as the train is yet to be launched, there are chances of changes in timetable.

