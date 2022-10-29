Chhath Puja: Services Of Dadar-Gorakhpur-Dadar, LTT-Gorakhpur-LTT Trains Extended

The services of two Chhath Puja special trains have been extended. According to the information given by the railways, the services of Dadar-Gorakhpur-Dadar and Lokmanya Tilak Terminus-Gorakhpur-Lokmanya Tilak Terminus Special trains have been extended. This will provide additional connectivity between various places in the country.

Train Schedule

The Indian Railways has decided to extend the services of train number 01027 Dadar-Gorakhpur-Dadar and train No. 01028 Gorakhpur – Dadar Express Special train which runs four days a week.

Train No. 01027 Dadar-Gorakhpur Express Special train will depart from Dadar station at 2.15 pm every Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday, and Sunday from October 30 to November 29. It will reach Harda at 1.05 am the next day, leave from there at 01.07 am and reach Itarsi at 02.25 am.

After taking a halt at Itarsi for 10 minutes, it will leave at 02.35 and reach Rani Kamalapati station at 4 am. The train will leave Bina at 04.05 am and reach Gorakhpur station at 06.45 am on the third day at 02.45 pm.

Similarly, Train No. 01028 Gorakhpur – Dadar Express Special train will leave Gorakhpur station at 2.25 pm every Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday from November 1 to December 1. It will reach Bina at 11.40 am the next day. The train will reach Kamalapati at 1.45 pm, Itarsi at 3.15 pm, Harda at 4.18 pm, and Dadar station at 03.35 pm on the third day.

LTT-Gorakhpur-LTT Express Special train extended between Lokmanya Tilak Terminus-Gorakhpur-Lokmanya Tilak Terminus.

Train No. 02105 Lokmanya Tilak Terminus – Gorakhpur Special train will depart Lokmanya Tilak Terminus Station at 05.15 am on November 2, and will reach Harda at 3.51 pm, Itarsi at 5.10 pm, Rani Kamlapati at 6.35 pm, Bina at 9.55 pm and Gorakhpur at 5.15 pm next day.

Similarly, Train No. 02106 Gorakhpur – Lokmanya Tilak Terminus Special train will leave Gorakhpur at 1.00 pm on November 4.

