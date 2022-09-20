Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport Records Highest Footfall on Sept 17

The Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) in Mumbai registered a record footfall of 1,30,374 passengers on September 17, 2022 which is the highest passenger movement since the COVID-19 pandemic. Various factors such as newer destinations, rising flight movements and increase in airline capacity attributed to this growth in traffic at CSMIA.

The CSMIA witnessed nearly 95,080 passengers travelling through Terminal 2 (T2) and 35,294 through Terminal 1 (T1) with 839 total flight movements on September 17. The airlines like IndiGo, Vistara and Go First catered the highest passenger traffic on domestic routes. On the other hand, IndiGo, Air India, and Emirates were among the top 3 airlines on the international routes.

The domestic destinations preferred the most at domestic routes were Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai while Dubai, Abu Dhabi & Singapore remained the top 3 international routes with maximum air traffic. Being one of the world’s busiest single runway airports, CSMIA catered to over 2.6 lakh passengers over the weekend with 1.30 lakh passengers reported travelling on September 18, out of which approx 98,000+ pax travelled domestically while around 32,000 pax travelled on international routes.

As per a report by Investment Information and Credit Rating Agency of India Limited (ICRA), the domestic air traffic has grown by 5 percent to 1.02 crore in August 2022, which clearly indicates that the aviation industry is on the path of recovery with normalcy in flight operations.

