Child Seats on Flights Could Soon be a Reality; DGCA Issues Advisory to Airlines

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has issued an advisory to airlines in India on the use of child restraint systems (CRS) on their aircraft. The DGCA has advised airlines to encourage and increase the use of child restraint systems by passengers, wherever feasible when travelling by air with infants or children below a certain age. Furthermore, airlines India can go ahead develop processes, relevant policies, procedures, training programmes, standard operating procedures (SOP), as well as guidelines for use of CRS on board an aircraft.

To further ease the process for the flyers, airlines may make available the width of the narrowest and widest passenger seats in each class of service on their website. The airline operators can even prohibit the use of certain types of child restraint systems during ground movement, take-off and landing. Just so you know, a child restraint system is similar to the child seats provided for cars, which then fix upon the ISOFIX mounts in the second-row seat.

The DGCA has recommended the usage of a child restraint system in the purview of recommendations of a sub-committee that was looking into the Air India Express accident, which occurred back in August 2020 in Calicut. The sub-committee found that out of the 10 infants onboard AXB 1344 nearly two years ago; three sustained fatal injuries, three had serious injuries and four escaped unhurt.

The DGCA statement also read, “It is not possible for a parent to physically restrain an infant or child, especially during a sudden acceleration or deceleration, unanticipated or severe turbulence, or impact. The safest way to secure an infant or child on board an aircraft is CRS, in a dedicated seat, appropriate for that infant or child." This advisory has clearly been issued to ensure much greater safety of infants and children when on an aircraft.

