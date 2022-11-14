China’s QJMotor to Enter Indian Market with 4 New Motorcycles Soon

Chinese automaker, QJMotor is set to make its debut in India in November. The company is expected to launch four new motorcycles as it enters the coveted two-wheeler market space in the country. Customers in India can expect to see QJMotor’s SRC500, SRC250, SRK400, and SRV300 soon. The four products, all of which will be petrol-powered motorcycles, will be sold via Moto Vault dealerships owned by Adishwar Auto Ride, as per reports. QJMotors is the sister brand of Benelli; the two have similar models.

QJMotors, owned by the Qianjiang Group, has a wide variety of over 30 models in China. These include motorcycles, scooters, and electric two-wheelers. The company has been looking to expand its presence, which has primarily been limited to its Chinese home market, globally.

Here is what you can expect from the products that QJMotors is going to launch.

SRC500- This two-wheeler bears a close resemblance to the Benelli Imperiale 400. In fact, it is basically an Imperiale with additional tweaks and a large motor. The SRC500 features a 480cc engine that closely resembles Benelli’s motor. The motorcycle can provide a peak power of 25.8 horsepower.

SRC250- This is a twin-cylinder engine-powered motorcycle. Despite this, the vehicle, a 249cc unit, can only manage a modest 17.7hp at 8,000 revolutions per minute. Its torque 16.5Nm, is also rather humble.

SRK400- This model comes with a 400cc parallel-twin motor, that produces 41.5hp and 37Nm. The bike’s structure, a trellis frame suspended on an upside-down fork, appears very similar to the Benelli TNT 300.

SRV300- This model, a lightweight roadster, features a V-twin engine and has a strong Harley-Davidson connection. In a bid to make inroads into the burgeoning middleweight segment in Asian markets, Harley-Davidson has paired up with QJMotor. The model could be rebadged as a Harley-Davidson and sold in several Asian markets.

QJMotor’s massive international line-up hints towards the possibility of the offerings in the Indian two-wheeler segment growing after the debut.

