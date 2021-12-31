Chinese Automaker Geely Partners with Waymo to Develop Electric Robotaxis

Google’s self-driving unit Waymo has partnered with Chinese automaker Geely to create a fleet of all-electric, self-driving robotaxis. The companies announced the partnership earlier this week calling the production of the cars a big part of its commitment to “expanding access to sustainable transportation."

“Over a decade into our journey building the World’s Most Experienced Driver, we’ve partnered with some of the world’s leading automakers to deploy our fully autonomous technology as we help people and things get where they’re going," the company said in a statement.

The ride-hailing cars would be designed and developed by Zeekr, Geely’s electric mobility brand, at a facility in Sweden using “a new proprietary and open-source mobility architecture."

Once the cars are delivered to Waymo in the US, they will be set up with autonomous driving technology called Waymo Driver.

“We are committed to expanding access to sustainable transportation, and deploying these fully autonomous, electric ride-hailing vehicles in the US is an important step as we electrify our Waymo One fleet," the firm noted.

Currently, the companies have not announced when these vehicles would debut on the streets. However, a blog post on Waymo’s website said the cars would be introduced within its Waymo One fleet “in the years to come."

