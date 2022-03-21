A China Eastern Airlines Boeing 737-800 with 132 people on board crashed in mountains in southern China on a domestic flight on Monday following a sudden descent from cruising altitude. The media said there was no sign of survivors.

Hence, as another crash, unfortunately, gets added to the list here is a list of all the fatal crashes that the name has seen.

September 29, 2006: Gol Transportes Aéreos’s brand-new 737-800 with 154 people on board broke up and crashed following a mid-air collision in Brazil with an Embraer Legacy 600. All on board the 737-800 suffered fatal injuries.

May 5, 2007: Kenya Airways Flight 507, a 737-800 carrying 108 passengers and six crew lost contact and crashed into a swamp on a flight to Nairobi, Kenya from Abidjan, Côted’Ivoire, after making a listed stop at Douala, Cameroon. There were no survivors.

February 25, 2009: Turkish Airlines Flight 1951, a 737-800 coming from Istanbul, crashed in a field near the Polderbaan while trying to land at Amsterdam’s Schiphol Airport. The fuselage broke into three pieces after the crash and the machine pylons separated. Of the 135 passengers and crew, there were nine losses of life five passengers and four crew members (including both pilots and a airman-in- training); 84 people suffered injuries. Crash examinations originally concentrated on a conking left radar altimeter, which may have redounded in false altitude information causing the auto-throttle to reduce power.

May 22, 2010 Air India Express Flight 812, a 737-800, overran the runway on wharf at Mangalore International Airport; 158 passengers, including six crew on board, failed. There were eight survivors. The airliner crashed through the hedge at the end of the runway going into a vale 200 bases below. Although the ft runway is sufficient for landing there was no bare land at the end of the runway on the tabletop field to account for miscalculations.

January 8, 2020 Ukraine International Airlines Flight 752 operated by a Boeing 737-800, crashed shortly after taking off from Imam Khomeini International Airport in Tehran, Iran, bound for Kyiv, Ukraine. There were no survivors among the 167 passengers and 9 crew. On January 11, 2020, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps admitted in a statement that they had unintentionally shot down the aeroplane because of mortal error.

August 7, 2020 Air India Express Flight 1344, operated by a Boeing 737-800, overstepped the runway during wharf in heavy rain and crashed into a couloir at Calicut International Airport; both aviators and 18 passengers on board failed.

