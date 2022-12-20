Citroen at Auto Expo 2023: All-Electric eC3 Hatchback to Break Cover with 350 Km Range

French automotive manufacturer Citroen made an entry into the Indian market with the launch of the C5 Aircross. The C5 Aircross Facelift was introduced in September. Now, the automaker is gearing up to launch an electric version of the C3 hatchback in India. Dubbed the eC3, according to a new product teaser, the upcoming EV will be unveiled at the Auto Expo 2023 in Greater Noida next month.

Also Read: All-Electric Citroen C3 to Launch in India by March 2023

Citroen’s plans to introduce three new models in India as part of its C-Cubed initiative include the eC3 electric. This new electric vehicle will be manufactured and assembled at the CK Birla factory in Thiruvallur near Chennai, Tamil Nadu.

Advertisement

The eC3 is predicted to have a 30.2 kWh battery pack with a peak output of 86 horsepower and a maximum torque of 143 Nm. However, official specifications are not yet released by the brand. The same Common Modular Platform (CMP) that was used to build the petrol car will be used for this EV version as well.

Citroen C3 is becoming all-electric just six months after its ICE equivalent. Citroen will probably leave the interiors, bodies, and mechanicals of the eC3 hatchback pretty much the same because cost efficiency will be on the company’s mind.

It is anticipated that features including a 10-inch touchscreen entertainment system with Apple CarPlay, a height-adjustable driver’s seat, a digital instrument cluster, and steering-mounted audio controls will be retained. The eC3 has been sighted on test runs a few times ahead of its introduction. Following its debut, its major competitor will be the Tata Tiago EV, the country’s most economical hatchback. Citroen will be exporting the eC3 from India, which will be essential in significantly increasing C3 overall volume.

Read all the Latest Auto News here