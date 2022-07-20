Citroen C3 Launched in India Starting at Introductory Price of Rs 5.70 Lakh

Citroen India has launched the much-awaited New C3 at an introductory price of Rs 5,70,500 (ex-showroom, Delhi). With over 90% localisation, this Made-In-India model is the first product from the C-Cubed family of vehicles and is built at its manufacturing facility in Thiruvallur, Tamil Nadu. New C3 deliveries to customers will start from today at all the La Maison Citroen phygital showrooms across the country.

The variant-wise Citroen C3 introductory prices (ex-showroom, Delhi) –

1.2P Live – Rs 5,70,500

1.2P Feel – Rs 6,62,500

1.2P Feel Vibe Pack – Rs 6,77,500

1.2P Feel Dual Tone – Rs 6,77,500

1.2P Feel Dual Tone Vibe Pack – Rs 6,92,500

1.2P Turbo Feel Dual Tone Vibe Pack – Rs 8,05,500

The new Citroen C3 is now available for retail at La Maison Citroen phygital showrooms in 19 cities, namely, New Delhi, Gurgaon, Mumbai, Pune, Ahmedabad, Kolkata, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Kochi, Chennai, Chandigarh, Jaipur, Lucknow, Bhubaneswar, Surat, Nagpur, Vizag, Calicut, and Coimbatore. Citroen will also extend its 100% direct online buying – BUY ONLINE - for the New C3. Customers in over 90 Indian cities, including those outside the dealer network, will be covered through this direct online initiative and can order directly from the factory.

For the aftersales network named the L’Atelier Citroen, the company will offer services like remote diagnostics and 100% parts availability to assure New C3 customers of a stress-free ownership experience. Citroen Service on Wheels will enhance reach and availability for customers by covering the most common repairs at the customer’s doorstep.

As a part of the New C3’s Warranty Programme, Citroen has services like a standard vehicle warranty for two years or 40,000 km (whichever is earlier), a warranty on spare parts and accessories for 12 Months or 10,000 km (whichever is earlier), and 24/7 Roadside Assistance for maximum comfort and mobility. Extended warranty and maintenance packages are also available across the network.

The company will also offer Citroen Future Sure for New C3 customers. This package allows customers to own a Citroen with a monthly payment starting from Rs 11,999. The package also includes Routine Maintenance, Extended Warranty, Roadside Assistance and on-road financing for up to five years.

Roland Bouchara, CEO & Managing Director, Stellantis India, said, “The India launch of the New Citroen C3 is a very proud moment for all of us at Stellantis. With this launch, Citroen enters the mainstream B-hatch segment in India and we are confident the New C3’s Customised Comfort USP will make it attractive and unique for consumers. This is our first model from the C-Cubed family of vehicles that are designed and engineered in India, for Indians. With over 90% localised parts in the New C3, we are leveraging our strong supplier base, our R&D Center in Chennai, the Vehicle Assembly Plant at Thiruvallur and the Powertrain Plant at Hosur in the state of Tamil Nadu."

