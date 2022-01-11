Citroen C5 Aircross SUV Price in India Hiked by Nearly Rs 1 Lakh

Citroen has revised the prices of its only offering in India by almost Rs 1 lakh. Before the price hike, the C5 Aircross retailed at Rs 31.30 lakh for the Feel (mono-tone) variant, while the dual-tone variant of the Feel trim cost Rs 31.80 lakh. Prices for both these trims have now increased by a further Rs 93,900, taking the total up to Rs 32.24 lakh for the Feel mono-tone variant, and Rs 32.74 for the dual-tone one. The top-spec Shine variant, both in mono- and dual-tone is now dearer by Rs 98,400. This takes the retail price up to a whopping Rs 33.78 lakh (all prices ex-showroom Delhi).

The C5 Aircross was the curtain-raiser for the French manufacturer in India. In terms of looks, the first thing you notice as soon as you look at the Citroen C5 Aircross is how premium it looks. There is a large connected chrome grille upfront that neatly integrates with the LED DRLs and Citroen’s logo. Elements like a sculpted hood, large air intakes finished with brushed silver touch, and multi-layered grille gives it a very unique road presence. At the side are 18-inch two-tone diamond cut alloys, interesting use of body cladding and roof rails while the rear gets a spoiler, dual chrome exhaust pipes and large wraparound taillamps with four-element rectangular lights.

Advertisement

Feature-wise, the C5 Aircross is loaded to the brim with equipment like an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system, hands-free electric tailgate, a 12.3-inch customizable TFT instrument display, panoramic sunroof among others. I liked really liked the toggle switches, while the touch buttons on the infotainment system take some time to get used to.

ALSO READ: TVS Raider Review: What Does it Take to be the New Benchmark?

Also, the fact that it’s a CKD unit, everything in the car is left mounted, right from push-button start to engine hood opener and stuff.

>Also Watch:

Advertisement

Moreover, the Citroen C5 Aircross is powered by a sole 2.0-litre, four-cylinder diesel engine which produces 177bhp and 400Nm of torque, and comes mated to an eight-speed automatic gearbox.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.