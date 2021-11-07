Citroen C5 Aircross SUV Prices Silently Hiked by Upto Rs 1.40 Lakh in India

Citroen has silently revised the prices of its mid-size SUV, C5 Aircross, hiking it by up to Rs 1.40 lakh. At its launch, the SUV went on sale at Rs 29.90 lakh for the Feel (mono-tone) variant. The dual-tone variant of the Feel trim was priced at Rs 30.40 lakh. The top-spec Shine variant was introduced at Rs 31.90 lakh (all prices ex-showroom Delhi).

Following the revision, prices for the Citroen C5 Aircross now starts at Rs 31.30 lakh for the Feel variant (mono-tone), while the dual-tone Feel variant is priced at Rs 31.80 lakh (all prices ex-showroom Delhi). The mono-tone and dual-tone variants of the Shine trim are priced at Rs 32.80 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

The C5 Aircross is the curtain-raiser for the French manufacturer in India. In terms of looks, the first thing you notice as soon as you look at the Citroen C5 Aircross is how premium it looks. There is a large connected chrome grille upfront that neatly integrates with the LED DRLs and the Citroen’s logo. Elements like sculpted hood, large air intakes done with brushed silver touch, and multi layered grille gives it a very unique road presence. At the side are 18-inch two tone diamond cut alloys, interesting use of body cladding and roof rails while the rear gets a spoiler, dual chrome exhaust pipes and large wraparound taillamps with four-element rectangular lights.

Advertisement

As soon as you step inside the cabin of the C5 Aircross, you realize why the brand has been emphasizing on comfort. You will notice large padded leather seats done in charcoal grey colour. In fact the whole theme inside is a combination of various shades of grey. The dashboard layout in itself is neat with not many buttons. You see dual layered AC vents for a better air throw, both side flat steering wheel and a central tunnel with unique and sharp looking gear lever (which for me is a stand out design).

>Also Watch:

Feature wise, the C5 Aircross is loaded to the brim with equipment like an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system, hands-free electric tailgate, a 12.3-inch customizable TFT instrument display, panoramic sunroof among others. I liked really liked the toggle switches, while the touch buttons on the infotainment system take some time to get used to. Also, the fact that it’s a CKD unit, everything in the car is left mounted, right from push-button start to engine hood opener and stuff.

Advertisement

Citroen is playing safe for their 1st innings in India and is not going all out in terms of engine options. There’s only a 2.0-litre diesel engine producing 177 bhp and 400 Nm of output and gets a sole 8-speed auto gearbox.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.