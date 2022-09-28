Citroen Introduces New Brand Logo and Corporate Identity, Debut with New Concept Car

Citroen has unveiled a new brand logo which reinterprets the original logo first adopted by founder André Citroën in 1919. In addition, the company has also revealed its fresh corporate brand identity. The new emblem will debut with an all-new Concept car in the next few days. Gradually, it will feature on future Citroën production and concept vehicles from mid-2023. New Citroen logo boasts of the familiar “deux chevrons".

The updated corporate identity will also increasingly roll out across digital, dealer and corporate environments. Developed by Citroën’s design team, the new Citroën identity has benefited from the expertise of Stellantis Design Studio, the global brand design agency of Stellantis dedicated to internal and external clients.

Besides the new logo and brand identity, the French automaker has also presented a new brand signature – “Nothing Moves Us Like Citroën" – which will start to be used in corporate and product communications and activities.

In addition, a new animatic language is under development to integrate the new identity in all digital touchpoints, both inside the vehicle through HMI screens and outside in the My Citroën App.

Citroën’s Global Brand Designer Alexandre Revert says: “As we look to the future, it was logical for us to close the loop by coming back graphically to André Citroën’s first logo which represented the genuine promise of affordable and innovative mobility for all. Progressively moving to a more prominent and visible brand signature for our future designs is a significant if subtle evolution, where the precision of the technical, functional chevrons are embraced by and contrasted with the warmth and almost human softness of the oval that surrounds them."

Citroën CEO Vincent Cobée said: “As we embark on probably the most exciting chapter in our illustrious 103-year history, the time is right for Citroën to adopt a modern and contemporary new look. Our new identity is an elegant symbol of progress as we move our customers physically in daring, forward-looking vehicles that challenge traditional industry rules, and emotionally by ensuring their entire experience – particularly going electric – is more affordable, comfortable, and enjoyable whatever their wants and needs."

