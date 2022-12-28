Classic Legends Cannot Use Yezdi Moniker Anymore, Rules Karnataka High Court

The High Court of Karnataka has restrained Classic Legends Pvt Ltd from using the trademark ‘Yezdi’. The order restrains the company from employing any other mark containing the word ‘Yezdi’ as a word or a device, whether independently or in conjunction with other words, including all domain names which use the word or mark ‘Yezdi’.

The court order is a huge blow to Classic Legends Pvt. Ltd which was incorporated by Boman R. Irani of Rustomjee Group and Mahindra & Mahindra. The High Court declared that Ideal Jawa (India) Ltd., which is under liquidation since 1991, is the rightful owner of the ‘Yezdi’ trademark.

While allowing the applications filed by the Official Liquidator and the Ideal Jawa Employees Association against the grant of Yezdi to Classic Legends, Justice SR Krishna Kumar declared the trademark registration certificates issued by the Registrar of Trademarks, Mumbai, Delhi and Ahmedabad in favour of Boman Irani as null and void.

The court directed the Trademark Registration Authority to transfer all such registrations to Ideal Jawa through the Liquidator’s office.

The court said that when Ideal Jawa India went defunct back in 1996, it still owned the rights to the Yezdi trademark. Consequently, the trademark came under the domain of the Liquidator’s office, like all other assets of Ideal Jawa India Pvt. Ltd. Therefore, the ownership of the Yezdi name lies solely with the Liquidator’s office and couldn’t have been obtained by any party while the liquidation process is going on.

Both Boman Irani and Classic Legends were also told to pay a fine of Rs 10 lakh each. Classic Legends have also been given 30 days to cease all operations that employ the Yezdi brand name.

“The order is held in abeyance and the company is seeking legal advice on the matter. The company will be filing an appeal against the order shortly and is optimistic of securing favourable relief. In the interim, manufacturing and sale of motorcycles will continue, subject to orders of the Appellate Court," read the official statement from Classic Legends.

Yezdi has acquired an iconic status in the Indian motorcycling scene for more than five decades now and was revived by sister brand Jawa. In fact, Yezdi had become synonymous with thrill and adventure.

