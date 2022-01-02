Classic Legends Set to Bring Back Yezdi Brand Name on January 13

Classic Legends, a subsidiary of Mahindra Group, has announced that it will introduce three Yezdi motorcycles on January 13, 2021, reported Autocar. Classic Legends, which will compete with Royal Enfield, will debut in the New Year of 2022 in adventure, scrambler, and roadster variants. Yezdi Roadking, Yezdi Adventure, and Yezdi Scrambler are likely to be featured in the roster.

The upcoming Yezdi bikes have already been sighted several times, the most recent being an unmasked prototype of the anticipated adventure tourer version. According to the spy photographs, these motorcycles will have high suspension and customizable seating arrangements for adventure excursions. As the name implies, the Yezdi Adventure will be an adventure-touring motorbike that will compete with the Royal Enfield Himalayan.

Advertisement

Given that Classic Legends owns both brands, it is likely to have the Jawa Perak's 334 cc engine. The Roadking, which is expected to compete against the Royal Enfield Meteor 350 and Classic 350, is a roadster that will employ the same engine as the Yezdi Adventure. The engine on the Jawa produces 30.64hp and 32.74Nm of peak torque, although the numbers on the Yezdi bikes may change.

While tyre sizes remain unknown, Car and Bike estimates the model to have a 21-inch spoked front wheel and a 17-inch rear wheel, similar to the Himalayan. The bike also has disc brakes on both ends and dual-channel ABS, as well as dual-purpose tyres. Other aspects of the model will be disclosed in the near future.

ALSO READ: Tata Motors Bags Second Spot, Overtakes Hyundai, With Best Ever Sales in Dec

Meanwhile, the Roadking will compete with the Royal Enfield Meteor 350. Alloy wheels, split seats, and maybe a slew of accessory options will be included with the bike. One variant is expected to have parts like the flyscreen, backrest, and polished exhaust unit.

>Also Watch:

Advertisement

The company indicated that the iconic Yezdi motorcycle brand, which succeeded the Jawa motorcycle brand in India in the late 1960s and early 1970s, might be resurrected in a series of social media posts back in November. Since Yezdi motorbikes were last sold on our roads, the market has evolved considerably. In the near future, the brand will compete against not only Royal Enfield, but also Benelli, Honda, and possibly Triumph.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.