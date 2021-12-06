Covid-19 Omicron: Bihar State Guidelines For International and Domestic Passengers

On December 5, Delhi and Rajasthan reported their first case of the Omicron variant, while Maharashtra contributed seven more cases to India’s tally of the new variant. Though Delhi reported one case, Rajasthan added 9 cases, the numbers have rung caution bells across the globe. So far, in India, Omicron variant cases have been reported in Gujarat, Delhi, Karnataka, and Rajasthan. Meanwhile, according to the PIB (Press Information Bureau), India registered 8,895 new COVID cases and 2,796 deaths in the last 24 hours.

With the new variant, the threat of COVID-19 still hovers over the country. Following this, Airport Authorities Of India (AAI) has issued state-wise COVID-19 guidelines. Here are the rules for the state of Bihar.

>Quarantine

According to the guidelines, there will be no Institutional or health quarantine in Patna, Darbhanga, and Gaya.

>Health Screening

In Patna and Darbhanga, thermal screening has been mandatory for all incoming and outgoing passengers. While in Gaya, the thermal screening will be done upon arrival.

>COVID test

Passengers arriving at Patna Airport from any state have to undergo a rapid antigen test upon arrival at the airport. The airport will be equipped with the facility to carry out the test. However if passengers are carrying COVID-19 negative RT-PCR report, generated within 72 hours, they will be exempted from undergoing the rapid antigen test.

As per the Home Department of the Government of Bihar, the rapid antigen test will be carried out for every passenger. However, passengers arriving in Gayawho produce RT-PCR Negative reports shall be exempted from the test. It should be noted that the RT-PCR report has to be conducted within 72 hours. The rapid antigen test at the airport will be free of cost.

In Darbhanga, it is compulsory for passengers, coming from Mumbai and Chennai to carry an RT-PCR report generated within 72 hours. Two teams will be deployed at the airport to check the antigen and RT-PCR test for international passengers.

>Passenger obligation

Passengers arriving in Patna and Darbhanga must download the Aarogya Setu App. Wearing a mask is compulsory for entry into the terminal building. While in Gaya, passengers will have to wear a mask properly, maintain social distancing upon arrival and they also have to follow the instructions of the medical team.

>Airline obligation

All airlines arriving in Patna and Dharbanga must make an onboard announcement for proper disposal of PPEs in bio-hazard bins. However, in Gaya, the airlines must instruct the passengers to wear masks and maintain social distancing. They should also keep passengers updated regarding the changing COVID-19 guidelines.

