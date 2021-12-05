Covid-19 Omicron: Delhi Travel Guidelines For International and Domestic Passengers

Amidst a steady decline in the number of Covid cases in the country, the Omicron variant has once again raised alarms of yet another wave. Hence, as the country works to mitigate a potential surge in the number of cases, states are imposing new restrictions for passengers travelling from outside the country as well as other states. Here’s what passengers flying to Delhi need to keep in mind before travelling.

— International must mandatorily have a negative RT-PCR report.

— If tested positive, the passengers are expected to observe strict isolation and their samples will be sent for genome sequencing.

— A separate facility is arranged for institutional quarantine with 40 beds at Delhi’s Lok Nayak Jaiprakash Hospital.

— If tested negative, passengers will observe a 7-day home quarantine. They will be tested again on the eighth day.

— If the report comes back as negative, they will self-monitor for seven days. The cost of the test has to be borne by the passenger.

— Passengers flying from countries that are not high-risk is advised to self-monitor their symptoms for 14 days.

— Random testing will be conducted for 5 percent of such passengers.

— The cost of testing such passengers and their samples will be borne by the Civil Aviation Ministry and sent for genome sequencing.

— Children below 5 years of age will be exempt from this testing. If a child has symptoms, then he/she will be tested.

There are no further changes in domestic and cargo operations. And such operations continue to operate normally. Passengers are further advised to check the latest Covid-19 protocol as well as Visa normally before commencing their journey.

