COVID-19 Omicron: Kerala Travel Guidelines for International and Domestic Passengers

The Airport Authorities of India (AAI) has issued a fresh set of rules for travellers coming from high-risk countries to Kerala, as well as for domestic passengers. In wake of several countries, including India, reporting Omicron variant cases, all safety measures are in place in Kerala. The state is set to receive overseas passengers at the airport, with full-fledged precautionary rules and regulations at their disposal. The Airport Authorities of India (AAI) has issued a fresh set of rules for travellers coming from high-risk countries to Kerala, as well as for domestic passengers. Here’s what passengers coming to Kerala need to keep in mind.

ALSO READ: Covid-19 Omicron: Rajasthan Travel Guidelines for International and Domestic Passengers

Advertisement

>International Passengers

Passengers from foreign countries will be tested to prevent the spread of the Omicron variant. Those who test positive for the virus will be shifted to isolated wards. Travellers coming from ‘AT Risk’ countries (European countries including The United Kingdom, South Africa, Brazil, Botswana, China, Mauritius, New Zealand, Zimbabwe, Singapore, Hong Kong, and Israel ) are subjected to a week home quarantine, even if they test negative for the virus. After 7 days of home quarantine, another test will be held and if the report is negative, they will have to self-monitor themselves for another week. The travellers will have to bear the price of COVID-19 testing.

Children, under 5 years of age, are exempted from any testing, however, if they are symptomatic, they will have to undergo the laid protocols. Thermal Screening will be carried out upon arrival at the airport.

>Also Watch:

>Domestic Passengers

All domestic passengers also have to undergo thermal screening. It is mandatory that travellers must carry the vaccination certificate (both doses) and an RT-PCR negative report (taken within 72 hours before the start of journey). Passengers have to register on the COVID-19 Jagratha portal. Travellers should also have a valid e-pass for Kerala and any other state (they intent to visit). If an individual is tested negative, there is no home quarantine. However, if the passengers test positive, they will have to follow the state guidelines of isolation and testing.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.