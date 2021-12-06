COVID-19 Omicron: Punjab Travel Guidelines for International and Domestic Passengers

Amidst the rising fear regarding the Omicron variant, the Airport Authorities of India (AAI) has revamped the COVID-19 guidelines in order to control the transmission of the virus from one state to another. Here’s what passengers flying to Punjab need to keep in mind before travelling.

>International Passengers

— Thermal Screening will be carried out upon arrival at the airport.

— International passengers have to fill in a self-declaration form online, which will further be shown to the Airport Health staff.

— As per MoHFW (Ministry of Health and Family Welfare) guidelines, a subsection shall be identified in each flight, by the concerned airlines, for the passengers coming from non-risk countries. These travellers will be tested for the virus post their arrival at the airport.

— Travellers will have to pay for the COVID-19 testing.

— Children, under 5 years of age, are exempted from any testing. However, if they are found symptomatic on arrival, authorities will hold COVID-19 testing and they will be treated as per the laid down protocol.

— International travellers, who are coming from High-Risk countries- (European countries including The United Kingdom, South Africa, Brazil, Botswana, China, Mauritius, New Zealand, Zimbabwe, Singapore, Hong Kong, and Israel) will have to undergo additional hereunder:

— Travellers will have to submit a sample of COVID-19 test, post-arrival. They are supposed to wait at the airport for the test results to arrive.

— If tested Negative, passengers will be sent for home quarantine for 7 days. A Re-test will be conducted on the 8th day and if the report is negative, passengers have to self-monitor themselves for another 7 days.

However, if a passenger tested positive for the virus, they will be moved to a separate isolation facility.

>Domestic Passengers

— Passengers who are fully vaccinated, or have a negative RT-PCR report (of last 72 hours) shall be allowed entry in Punjab.

— In case a passenger doesn’t have either of the two, RAT (Rapid Antigen Testing) is mandatory.

— It is mandatory that passengers who have attended large gatherings (religious/political/social) have to be home quarantined for 5 days and will also be tested for the virus.

— Thermal screening is mandatory for all passengers

— All passengers must download and register on COVA Punjab App before entering the state.

— Passengers are expected to certify the status of their health through the AarogyaSetu mobile app or a Self -Declaration Form.

