Cricketer MS Dhoni Buys Restored Yamaha RD 350 - Here's Everything You Need to Know

Cricketer MS Dhoni’s car and motorcycle collection are envied by pretty much every petrolhead in India. Ranging from oldies to the new and mean ones, Dhoni owns an impressive garage of monikers that deserves to be in a museum. And the latest addition to that collection is a rather special Yamaha RD350. The bike was handed over to Dhoni by Syed Jadeer, the person who invested a year and a half of his time to make the bike an actuality.

Report citing sources close to the matter have confirmed that, unlike the social media posts that have been making rounds on the internet suggesting that Dhoni bought two RD 350, it was only the one in Competition Green that was delivered to him. The gold-finished RD 350, on the other hand, was built by Syed and his team at Wyldcatzbikes.

The report suggests that Dhoni got in touch with Sayed after learning about it through a close friend. The bike was originally was an independent project taken by Syed. The Yamaha RD 350, you see here has been built to the US specification, which is drastically different from the Indian Rajdoot that was sold in India. Syed says the bike was restored from the ground up comprising a mechanical and engine overhaul, chrome detailing and more.

The all-new paint scheme is called Competition Green and looks great complementing the white contrast that lends a preium tone to the motorcycle. Syed says Dhoni’s passion for automobiles is simply spellbinding and hopes to get a chance to work on a special build for the cricketer.

