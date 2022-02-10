Customised Royal Enfield Classic 350 Gets a Cruiser Makeover: See Pics Here

Royal Enfield Classic 350 is among those bikes which has been ruling the Indian roads for decades now. Since its launch in 2008, riders have fallen head over heels in love with the persona of the machine and especially the remarkable thumb that it offers. Now, when a bike has such popularity in the market and is loved by people in its stock appearance, one doesn’t think much about making it any better. However, the simplicity and sturdiness of the motorcycle allows it to be modified more conveniently than other bikes in the market.

An eye-catchy modification of the Classic 350 was recently done by Eimor Customs where they incredibly transformed the machine into a cruiser. Going by the pictures of the modified bike accessed by Rush Lane, it can be seen that it has been made to appear a bit bulkier than the original Classic 350. Notably, the bike also looks a bit longer as the rear swingarm has been extended by 4 inches.

Cruisers are known for their sheer riding comfort due to the sitting posture and positioning of the handlebars. In this modification too, the bike seems more comfortable to manoeuvre on long rides without causing much discomfort to the rider. The custom has worked on the suspension of the bike and has given USD forks in the front while the dual shock absorbers have been retained in the rear.

While the stock Classic 350 comes in plain colours, its customised cruise version has been given a red and black paint job which enhances the whole look of the bike. Whereas, other parts of the bike including the tyre spokes and engine has been finished in matte black.

Other changes evident in the bike are in its seat where the modifiers have offered a detachable floating-type pillion seat thus giving it a more retro look. Moreover, the bike gets bar-end mirrors, a round LED headlight and a perforated exhaust cover as well.

Apart from all the cosmetic changes, the modified version remains to be powered by the stock 349cc engine which produces 20.2bhp of max power at 6,100rpm and 27Nm of peak torque at 4,000rpm. The braking system, too, has been kept the same with 300 mm front and 270 mm rear disc.

