Cybex Launches First-Ever Full-Body Airbag-Equipped Child Car Seat - All Details Here

With the introduction of Cybex Anoris T – the first full-body airbag-equipped child seat – the German producer of car seats and strollers is striving to revolutionise the world of child safety and set new industry standards. For years, airbags had been standard equipment in new cars for adults, but for a variety of technological reasons, children had not been so fortunate. It’s a problem that Cybex had been working on since its founder Martin Pos launched the company in 2005 with the goal of one day developing integrated airbags in car seats.

“Everyone was saying ‘it doesn’t work, it’s going to be too expensive, we don’t have the technology," Pos told AutoExpress about the naysayers.

Advertisement

When compared to traditional rear-facing child seats, the Anoris proves its safety with greater overall active and passive safety performance. While conventional toddler seats are only suitable for children up to the age of four, the Anoris T can accommodate youngsters up to the age of six and a maximum weight of 21 kg. It’s best for kids who are between the ages of 76 and 115 centimetres tall. Parents may adjust the seat to three different positions so that their children can easily fall asleep on prolonged trips.

ALSO READ: Pininfarina-Designed Foxtron Electric Vehicle Unveiled With 750hp and 750km range

Cybex has risen over the last 15 years to become a key participant in the child-seat market. Its products consistently receive high scores in the rigorous ADAC tests, a fact that Pos credits to lessons learnt early in his career. In milliseconds, the seat’s C-shaped airbag deploys in front of the child, protecting their delicate head and neck. The bag inflates from a small gas cylinder, and the chair doesn’t require the explosive inflation system of an adult airbag because of the modest volume and low pressure. Being a forward-facing seat has extra advantages: the child has greater comfort and legroom and is able to speak and connect with the driver more easily.

Advertisement

>Also Watch:

In the case of a frontal collision, the full-body airbag provides roughly 50% greater protection than typical forward-facing child seats with a harness system.

Source

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.