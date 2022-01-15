Cyborg Bob-e Electric Dirt Bike Unveiled in India, Gets Swappable battery and More

Ignitron Motocorp, a new electric vehicle start-up, has unveiled its second electric two-wheeler ‘Bob-e’ in the Indian market. The motorbike is designed for the youngsters, with an objective to elevate lifestyles and conserve the environment.

“The bike boasts of a great performance, distinctive design to fulfil the style quotient and many more features that make everyday riding easier and more convenient. It will be available in two colour variants - black and red," the company said in a statement.

Bob-e comes with a 2.88 kWH Lithium-ion battery that can churn out a top speed of 85km/h with a range of 110km. The bike offers features such as Geo locate/Geo-fencing, battery status, USB charging, Bluetooth, Keyless ignition (Remote control) and Digital cluster.

The battery is portable, weatherproof and touch-safe, provides a backup of 4-5 hours with 100 per cent charging and comes with a 15 amp Fast Home Charger, the company claims.

It features three riding modes - Eco, Normal and Sport - each suiting to the riding style and needs of the rider. The motorbike is also equipped with reverse mode and cruise control. It comes with Telescopic Forks up-front and a fully-adjustable mono-shock at the rear to give an unparalleled riding experience.

The brand recently unveiled the Cyborg Yoda, India’s first ‘Made in India’ electric cruiser motorbike with a swappable battery.

It comes with a 3.24 kWh Lithium-ion battery that can churn out a top speed of 90km/h with a range of 150km. The bike offers features such as Geo locate/Geo-fencing, battery status, USB charging, Bluetooth, keyless ignition (remote control) and digital cluster.

