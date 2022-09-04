Cyrus Mistry Death: How Safe is the Mercedes-Benz GLC SUV Involved in the Accident?

Cyrus Mistry, former Chairman of Tata Group, has passed away in a road accident in Palghar, Maharashtra. The accident took place on a bridge over the Surya river when the car that he was in rammed into a divider. Two people, including Mistry, died on the spot while the remaining two sustained heavy injuries and have been rushed to a hospital in Gujarat. As can be seen from the visuals of the accident, Cyrus Mistry - who succeeded Ratan Tata as chairman of Tata Sons but was later ousted in India’s most high-profile boardroom coup - was travelling in a Mercedes-Benz SUV.

Advertisement

Upon a closer look, it can be seen that the car involved in the accident is a first-gen Mercedes-Benz GLC. The car was first shown in India at the 2016 Auto Expo and was launched on June 2, 2016. The car came in variants, namely the 220d 4Matic and 300 4Matic which were priced at Rs 50.70 lakh and Rs 50.90 lakh, respectively (ex-showroom, Pune). From the pictures of the car that was involved in the accident, it is unclear what was the exact trim of the car. Additionally, while the driver of the car is believed to have lost control of the vehicle and the airbags of the car can be seen as deployed, it is still unclear as to where Mistry was seated in the car and whether the occupants had the seatbelts on at the time of the accident.

Also Read: Cyrus Mistry Death: Shocked by Demise in Car Crash, India Inc Remembers ‘Man of Substance’

As for the safety of the car involved in the crash, it was based on the MRA architecture similar to the sedan that it is based on - the Mercedes-Benz C-Class. The GLC was awarded the highest 5-star safety rating by Euro NCAP.

Advertisement

Some of the safety highlights include 7 airbags, crosswind assist, parking assist, attention assist, adaptive brake lights, tyre-pressure monitoring system, hill descent control, and Mercedes’ Pre-Safe occupant protection system. The first-gen model of the GLC was replaced by a facelifted version on December 3, 2019. The latest Merecdes-Benz GLC was launched on January 20, 2021 in the Indian market.

Read all the Latest Auto News and Breaking News here