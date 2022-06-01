Dadri-Mumbai Western Corridor Ready In Greater Noida, Rail Engine Runs As Part Of Trial

A train engine ran on the Western Corridor of the Dedicated Freight Corridor Corporation (DFCC) on Tuesday as part of the trial process. The train engine ran at a speed of 100 kmph from the Yamuna to Pali village. Many top officials of the DFCC were present during this trial. Barring minor flaws, everything else went well, officials said.

The DFCC officers were engaged in the preparations for the trial since morning. The 17-km long track was checked several times from the Yamuna to Pali village. As afternoon approached, there was a significant crowd gathering, increasing by the minute, to catch a glimpse of the engine.

Exactly at 3.30 PM an orange-coloured train engine left the place and travelled 17 km at a speed of 100 kmph. DFCC claims that the Western Corridor line will be ready by June 30 and then be handed to the government. The corridor was supposed to be ready by December last year, but it could not happen due to the pandemic.

Chola railway station of the Delhi-Howrah rail route is at a distance of 15 km from Jewar Airport. The Eastern and Western Freight Corridors meet near Chola station. Keeping this in mind, a proposal has been prepared to lay a 15 km railway line from Chola station to Jewar airport.

With the introduction of this line, Jewar Airport will be directly connected to the Eastern and Western Freight Corridors. But this line will be completely for freight only. Apart from this, a huge logistics and warehouse hub is also being built in Bodhaki for freight transportation.

