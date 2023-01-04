Darbhanga Railway Station, Where Trains Travelled To In The 1800s, Now In Ruins

The Indian Railways has the largest railway network in India and the second largest in the world. But there was a time when Indian Railways was still in the development stages and there was no infrastructure for trains to travel to as many places as they do today. But Darbhanga was a destination for the Railway even in 1874. There used to be a railway station in Darbhanga because the city had a king known as Darbhanga King. The king’s campus had a railway station but today the station is in ruins.

Santosh Kumar, who knows a lot of the king’s family and is a permanent member of Heritage, said that the first train started from Samastipur on April 17, 1874. The train came to Nargona terminal via Harahi station. At the time, Darbhanga Kinga was one of the few princely states of India. Until 1992, train engines and tracks were still found there. But due to lack of maintenance, the station no longer exists in its former glory. While tracks can still be found there, no train passes through there and it is in ruins.

Santosh Kumar said that back in 1874, the rail line was to be laid from Mokama to Darbhanga Nargona Terminal. His team manager was Mr Skelton and he proposed on behalf of the English government to the King of Darbhanga that if he acquired land and gave it to the government, they would bring a train to that side. The king not only arranged the land but also labourers for the job.

The first train to ever travel in India was in 1853 from Shivaji Nagar to Thane. It was just 21 years later that Darbhanga had a railway line, which was a remote area back then.

Experts suggest that the last king of Darbhanga died in 1962. He had his own Rajshahi train there by the name “Palace on Wheels" but now the platform where it first arrived in 1874 has disappeared.

