Darbhanga-Secunderabad Express Train To Now Also Halt At Wadsa Station

The Railway Administration of Maharashtra has added another stoppage to the route of the Darbhanga-Secunderabad Express train. The train (number 17007/17008) will halt at Wadsa station for two minutes from its scheduled routes.

The development is temporary and will be valid for six months and on an experimental basis. The train will continue on its normal route after six months. Wadsa Station falls under the Nagpur division of the South East Central Railway.

Public Relation Officer Virendra Kumar informed the media that train number 17007 (Secunderabad-Darbhanga Express) will depart from Secunderabad on January 3, reach Wadsa station at 06:43 am and leave from the station at 06:45 am. Train number 17008 (Darbhanga-Secunderabad Express) will depart from the station on January 3 and arrive at Wadsa station at 10.48 am and will depart for the onward journey at 10.50 am.

The South Central Railway zone’s 17007/17008 Secunderabad-Darbhanga Express is a superfast express train that travels between Secunderabad Junction and Darbhanga. Currently, it runs on a biweekly schedule with train numbers 17007 and 17008. Due to the closure of the Dhanbad–Chandrapura railway, the train was earlier cancelled.

As soon as the Dhanbad-Chandrapura line train service resumes, this train is reinstated and will go along its previous itinerary. The 17007 Secunderabad-Darbhanga Express started on July 2, 2019, and the 17008 Darbhanga started on July 5, 2019.

Earlier, three pairs of trains between Darbhanga and Ahmedabad have been cancelled by West Central Railways. Due to interlocking construction taking place at Malkhedi station in the Bhopal division, the decision was made.

