Datsun Discount Offers for November has Benefits of up to Rs 40,000 on redi-GO, GO and GO+

In a bid to increase sales during this festive season, Datsun India is offering the buyers benefits up to Rs 40,000 on its entire product range. The offers are applicable on the Redi-GO, GO and GO+. The offers will remain valid till November 30 or until the stock lasts, whichever is earlier. The benefits can be availed by the customers in the form of cash discounts, exchange bonuses, and corporate benefits. The company has however said that these benefits may vary across variants and locations.

>Datsun Redi-GO car

The Datsun Redi-GO car is available for sale with total benefits of up to Rs 40,000. The customers who wish to purchase the vehicle can avail of cash benefits of Rs 20,000 and an exchange bonus of up to Rs 15,000. Datsun India has said that the exchange benefits on the vehicle can be availed by the customers only at NIC-enabled dealerships. An additional corporate benefit of Rs 5,000 is also available for select corporate employees. Datsun Redi-Go car price range varies from Rs 3.98 lakh to Rs 4.96 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

>Datsun GO

The Datsun GO is available for sale with a maximum discount of up to Rs 40,000. The company is offering a cash benefit of up to Rs 20,000 and an exchange bonus of RS 20,000 on this car. The starting prices for the GO hatchback start from Rs 4.02 lakh and go up to Rs 6.51 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

>Datsun GO+

Datsun India is also offering benefits on its Datsun GO+ car. The seven-seater car is up for sale with a maximum benefit of up to Rs 40,000. The company is offering cash benefits of Rs 20,000 and an exchange offer of Rs 20,000. As reported by Carandbike, the car is priced between Rs 4.26 lakh and Rs 7 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

