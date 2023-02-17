Dausa- Lalsot Section of Delhi-Mumbai Expressway Open for Public Use, Details Here

Five days after the inauguration by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on February 12, the Delhi-Dausa- Lalsot section of Delhi Mumbai expressway has been opened for public. As per the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI), the 246 km long section of the Mumbai Expressway is open for travellers now. The first toll plaza on the stretch has been build near Nuh. The toll plaza is equipped with FAStag technology enabling commuters to make payment on the go.

With the opening of the expressway, people traveling to Jaipur will have two alternative routes to reach their destination. They will now be able to reach Dausa in Rajasthan, going from Alipur in Sohna via Rajeev Chowk using the Delhi Mumbai Expressway.

Not only is the expressway going to open alternative routes for drivers but the stretch will cut down the travel time between the national capital Delhi and Jaipur in Rajasthan. The expressway will reduce the travel time from Delhi to Jaipur from five hours to around three and a half hours.

Inaugurating the expressway, Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasized his government’s commitment to infrastructure push. PM Modi said that the Delhi- Mumbai Expressway and the Western Freight Corridor are going to be strong pillars for the progress of the country. “These projects are going to change the picture of this entire region including Rajasthan in the coming times," PM Modi added.

This stretch of the Delhi-Mumbai expressway has been developed at a cost of more than Rs 12,150 crores. The stretch is being seen as catalyst to the economic development of all the areas coming under it.

The newly inaugurated Sohna-Dausa section of the Delhi-Mumbai expressway intersects with the already developed Agra-Jaipur section of NH-11 near Dausa. The new expressway offers improved connectivity not just between Delhi- Jaipur but will also be a relief to commuters travelling across major other states. The route will reportedly have over 40 interchanges with major ones at Jaipur, Bhopal, Indore, Kota, Vadodara and Surat.

The new expressway will also serve 93 PM Gati Shakti Economic Nodes, 13 Ports, 8 Major Airports and 8 multi-modal logistics parks (MMLPs) along with spurs to new upcoming greenfield airports like Jewar Airport, Navi Mumbai Airport and JNPT port.

