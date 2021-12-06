December 2021 Car Launches: From Volkswagen Tiguan Facelift to BMW iX

The calendar year 2021 may be coming to an end but car enthusiasts have much to look forward to. Unlike other years when December is usually a lean patch for car launches, the last month of 2021 is going to be packed with several key offerings from leading automakers.

The auto industry seems to be on the path of recovery after a troublesome time due to the pandemic. Companies are looking to make the most of the momentum and gain some traction for their new products.

Here, we take a look at some of the new car launches that are expected to happen in December 2021

Kia Carens

South Korean automaker Kia is said to be planning a global launch of its three-seater SUV, the Carens On December 16. Being touted as a 'Recreational Vehicle, the Kia Carens is reportedly based on the Kia Seltos and will come with the same mechanical underpinnings. The company is going to tweak the dimension of the vehicle to accommodate the third row on the offering. The vehicle is expected to arrive in the Indian market in early 2022 and will be pitted against the likes of Hyundai Alcazar, MG Hector Plus and the Tata Safari

Volkswagen Tiguan Facelift

Volkswagen is expected to unveil the facelifted version of Tiguan on December 7. The SUV is expected to arrive with a variety of cosmetic tweaks and upgrades include a new powertrain. The new offering of Tiguan will reportedly feature a 2.0-litre TSI turbocharged petrol engine that has a direct injection system. The SUV is tuned to produce an output of 187 bhp and 320 Nm of torque and will come mated with a 7-speed DSG (Direct Shift Gearbox)

BMW iX

December could also see BMW iX SUV's arrival in the Indian market. The flagship electric car offering from BMW is reportedly going to hit the Indian market on December 13. Globally, the car is available in two variants - iX xDrive 40 and iX xDrive 50. While the iX xDrive 40 variant is equipped with abilities to deliver an output of 326 bhp and 630 Nm, the iX xDrive 50 can produce 523 hp of power and 765 Nm of peak torque.

Once launched, the BMW iX will be up and against rivals like Jaguar I-Pace, Mercedes Benz EQC and Audi e-Tron

Tata Tiago CNG

Tata Tiago. Representational photo. (Image: Tata Motors)

Tata Motors is likely to unveil a CNG version of its hatchback Tiago. The Tiago CNG has been spied testing on multiple occasions. The Tata Tiago CNG will be powered by a detuned version of the company's current 1.2-litre petrol engine, which produces 84 horsepower and 113 Nm.

