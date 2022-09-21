Land Rover has launched the limited-edition Defender to mark the 75th anniversary of the brand as it started off in 1948 with the Series I at the Amsterdam Motor Show. Land Rover Defender 75th Limited Edition price starts at £85,995 (Around 78.34 lakh) for the 90 body style and £89,995 (Around 81.99 lakh) for the 110 model. The bookings for both the models are already underway.

The limited-edition Defender is presented in an exclusive Grasmere Green paint scheme while it rides on 20-inch alloy wheels which are also finished in Grasmere Green with matching centre caps and All-Terrain tyres. It also flaunts a unique 75 Years graphic with Ceres Silver bumpers and Privacy Glass.

Also Read: Land Rover Expecting 60 Percent Sales From Electric Trims by 2030

Advertisement

Inside the cabin, the company has offered similar treatment with the Cross Car Beam finished in Grasmere Green Powder Coat and laser-etched 75 Years detailing on Cross Car Beam end caps. The seats are done in Resist Ebony, with the hockey stick on the centre console featuring Robustec material. Land Rover has equipped the 75th Limited Edition with a folding fabric roof as standard while a sliding panoramic roof with roof rails comes as an option.

Based on the high-specification HSE grade, it boasts of premium features such as 3D Surround Camera, Configurable Terrain Response, Meridian Sound System, Matrix LED front lighting, 11.4-inch Pivi Pro infotainment system, Head-Up Display and Wireless Device Charger with signal booster. In addition, the buyers also get 14-way driver and passenger heated electric memory seats, heated steering wheel and three-zone climate control.

A few optional features can also be availed with the limited-edition models in the form of Towing Pack, headlamp power wash, electrically adjustable steering column, Secure Tracker Pro and domestic plug socket.

Advertisement

Stuart Frith, Lifecycle Chief Engineer Defender, said: “Since revealing the new Defender, customers around the globe have fallen in love with it and demand remains extremely strong. This new Limited Edition captures the spirit of the past 75 years, with its colour and detailing, and fuses it with innovative new technology such as Hybrid Electric power, Configurable Terrain Response, software over the air updates and unrivalled all-terrain capability."

Advertisement

Powertrain choices with Land Rover Defender 75th Limited Edition include the P400e plug-in Electric Hybrid (PHEV) on 110 models, in addition to the D300 Ingenium diesel utilising Mild Hybrid Electric Vehicle (MHEV) technology.

Read all the Latest Auto News and Breaking News here