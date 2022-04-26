Delhi Airport: 6 Flights Diverted, Services Delayed Due to Thunderstorm

At least six flights were diverted and many more services were delayed due to a thunderstorm over the Delhi airport on Monday evening, sources said. A Vistara plane from Mumbai and two Alliance Air flights — one from Jaipur and one from Lucknow itself — were diverted to the Lucknow airport on Monday evening, they said.

IndiGo’s two flights — one from Jabalpur and one from Patna — were diverted to the Jaipur airport, they said. Air India’s service from Vadodara was also diverted to the Jaipur airport, they mentioned. The arrival and departure of many more services from the Delhi airport were delayed due to thunderstorm, they stated.

