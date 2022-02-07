Home » News » Auto » Delhi Airport Gets New Terminal for Domestic Arrivals, Passenger Capacity Now Double

Delhi Airport Gets New Terminal for Domestic Arrivals, Passenger Capacity Now Double

Delhi airport. Image used for representation. (Photo: Manav Sinha/News18.com)
Apart from area expansion, which is part of Delhi Airport’s phase 3A expansion project, the newly constructed terminal will have four new baggage reclaim carousels.

Anvit Srivastava| News18.com
Updated: February 07, 2022, 12:35 IST

Domestic flyers arriving in Delhi will soon not have to bother about the peak hour struggles at the Indira Gandhi International airport. The airport operator, DIAL (Delhi International Airport Ltd), on Monday announced the completion of construction of the domestic arrival terminal, which they claimed will have enhanced passenger capacity.

Apart from area expansion, which is part of Delhi Airport’s phase 3A expansion project, the newly constructed terminal will have four new baggage reclaim carousels, increased seating and waiting areas and ample parking space to make sure that passenger movement remains smooth even during the peak hours.

Further, to add to passengers’ experience, DIAL said the new terminal building will have toilets with an alarm facility for people with restricted mobility for emergency use, huge space between baggage belts for ease of movement, ceremonial VIP lounge facilities, state-of-the-art meet and greet gallery and modern food courts.

Deputy managing director I. Prabhakara Rao said the newly constructed terminal will increase Delhi airport’s total capacity to 100 million passengers per annum (MPPA) while the airside capacity will rise to 140 MPPA.

“DIAL has successfully completed expansion work of arrival terminal at T1 and is ready for operations. The current domestic arrival operations will soon move to the newly constructed arrival terminal which would enable DIAL to take up demolition of the existing arrival terminal, T1C. The building was the need of the hour. It will help in enhancing the airport’s operational efficiency," Rao said.

DIAL said, upon completion, the new Terminal 1 would have integrated arrival and departure terminals, a new node building housing retail and F&B outlets, and a Pier building comprising 22 contact stands.

It said, as part of the overall development plan under Phase 3A, DIAL has constructed the new and expanded T1 apron, Delhi airport’s 4th runway, dual elevated eastern cross taxiways (ECT) to connect the northern and southern airfields including other initiatives for connectivity improvements.

