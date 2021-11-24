Delhi-Bengaluru Vistara Flight Diverted to Indore as Woman Passenger Aged 25 Falls Sick

A Delhi-Bengaluru flight made an unscheduled landing at Indore’s Devi Ahilyabai Holkar Airport here after a 25-year-old woman passenger complained of uneasiness and chest pain, an official said on Tuesday. After the aircraft landed on Monday night, the woman was taken to a private hospital where doctors, after examining her, said she had minor problems related to gas and acidity, he said.

Prabodh Sharma, director-in-charge of the Indore airport, said, “A 25-year-old woman passenger onboard a Vistara airline flight complained of chest pain and shortness of breath on Monday night in the middle of the journey." He said the Delhi-Bengaluru flight was diverted towards Indore due to a medical emergency and the plane landed at the airport around 10 pm. Sharma said the woman was immediately sent to Banthia Hospital in an ambulance and after that, the Bengaluru-bound flight with other passengers left for the destination at 11:07 pm.

Dr Sunil Banthia of the private hospital said, “We conducted an ECG test and other routine health tests of the woman passenger. The results of all these tests were found to be normal." He said, The woman had minor problems of gas and acidity and was given medicines. She was discharged on Tuesday, he added.

