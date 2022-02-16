Delhi Electric Vehicle Subsidies: Here's Everything You Should Know Before Buying an EV

The Delhi Government has been one of the keen policymakers who have shown an electric interest in the advent and popularisation of electric vehicles in the state. With more and more people getting familiar with the concept and usage of EVs, the state governments are not holding back at giving a financial push to people and nudging them towards switching to an EV from their fossil-fuelled motors.

While efforts of the central government such as the FAME-II scheme have made EVs more accessible and trump the most glaring hindrances related to cost and infrastructure, the onus of state governments is also handled well, with Delhi at the helm of such positive examples. The Government of Delhi provides the highest subsidies when it comes to two-and-three-wheeler electric vehicles.

As per the Delhi Electric Vehicles Policy, 2020, Delhi Government offers a purchase incentive of Rs.5,000 per kWh of the battery motoring the EVs, with the maximum incentive amount capped at Rs.30,000 per vehicle. However, to avail of the incentive, the two-wheelers must fulfil a few criteria that the government has mentioned in their policy.

Advertisement

According to the criteria, the EV must have a minimum top speed of 40kmph and a minimum acceleration of 0.65 metres per second squared. In addition, the battery’s electric consumption must not exceed 7kWh per 100 km. In addition to the financial incentive, the interested buyers can also avail a 100 per cent exemption on road tax if they switch to or hop on the electric bandwagon.

While the EV policy by the government of Delhi is still active for two-and-three-wheelers, the subsidies on four-wheelers were scrapped. The response to the policy and subsidies not being up to the mark, the government decided to pull the plug of incentives of Rs.10,000 per kWh of battery capacity, with the total amount capped at Rs.1,50,000.

>Also Watch:

Despite the toppling prevalence of policies and subsidies, Delhi, since August 2020, has registered 20,969 three-wheelers, 8,212 two-wheelers, 2,333 four-wheelers, and 31 buses running on electricity.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.