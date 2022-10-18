Delhi Gets 11 Electric Vehicle Charging Stations with Battery Swapping Points

The Chief Minister of Delhi Arvind Kejriwal inaugurated 11 electric vehicle charging stations in the national capital which also boast of battery swapping points. CM Kejriwal further stated that nearly 100 EV charging stations will be established in the next two months in Delhi.

“Earlier, battery swapping points and charging stations were different but these have now been clubbed together. These 11 stations have 73 charging points. In the next two months, Delhi will get 100 charging stations," he said.

The ambitious Delhi Electric Vehicles policy, introduced in August 2020, aims to increase the share of electric vehicles to 25 percent of total sales by 2024. When asked about the showcause notice issued to Dialogue and Development Commission of Delhi Vice-Chairperson Jasmine Shah, Kejriwal said, “The Cabinet appointed him and only the Cabinet can question him."

With inputs from PTI

