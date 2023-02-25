Through a system of elevated viaducts and tunnels, the 82.15 km Delhi-Meerut RRTS links Delhi, Ghaziabad, and Meerut with 24 stations as part of Delhi’s Regional Rapid Transit System. An automatic fare collection device will reportedly be installed on the rapid rail system’s Sahibabad-Duhai section. Using the distance travelled by each commuter, this system will instantly deduct their fare. Commuters will save time and prevent congestion at the stations. Passengers will have access to the National Common Mobility Card, Open Loop Contactless Card, paper tickets, and passes bought online using QR codes.

Passengers can buy National Common Mobility Cards at banks, transportation centres, and metro stations. They can use QR codes at RRTS terminals to buy tickets. There has not yet been a formal fare notification by the government. As reported by News18 Hindi, the fare is anticipated to be Rs 2 per km. As a result, the total cost of the transit from Delhi to Meerut may cost Rs 160, while the transit from Duhai to Sahibabad may cost Rs 340.

Meanwhile, various media reports suggest that RRTS Delhi-Meerut will be operational by March. However, no date has been officially confirmed by the ministry. A senior National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) official stated, “The train will initially have six coaches and travel at a speed of 162 km per hour, making it three times faster than the Delhi metro."

Six coaches will be available; one will be a luxury coach, one will be set aside for female commuters, and the other four will be regular coaches. Every seat in the premium coach will have a USB and three-pin charging port, and there will be a vending box for food and drinks. All the seats in the public coaches will only have USB charging ports.

The RRTS trains will have an aerodynamic profile with long noses and plug-in doors. Wide gangways will be provided on air-conditioned trains to allow commuters a good space for entry and exit. Through RRTS big windows, commuters can get a panoramic view. These ergonomically built trains will have cushioned chairs and 2X2 transverse seating.

French industry leader Alstom is the manufacturer of the RRTS trainsets. It was created at the company’s engineering headquarters in Hyderabad, while Alstom’s factory in Gujarat’s Maneja produces the electrical and propulsion systems. The Savli factory produces vehicle bodies, bogies, and conducts train testing.

