Delhi-Meerut RRTS Corridor Receives Rs 3,596 Crore from Govt in Union Budget 2023

The Central government has allocated Rs 3,596 crore for India’s first Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) project in the Budget 2023, presented in Parliament on February 1. The Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) corridor — the Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut stretch — is being constructed at a rapid pace. Stations of this corridor, especially in the priority section, have already started taking shape.

Work is going on at full tilt as more than 14,000 workers and 1,100 engineers are working day and night at various locations in Delhi, Ghaziabad and Meerut. According to a report by Swarajyamag, the construction of 65 percent elevated viaduct and 35 percent of the underground section (tunnel) has been completed for the corridor.

The operation of the priority section of the Delhi-Meerut RRTS corridor is to be started in 2023 itself for which trial runs are being conducted on the tracks. After the launch of this section, commuters in the National Capital Region (NCR) will be able to avail of this new regional rail service. The RRTS project is aimed at offering a fast, modern and reliable transport service to the comuters on the route. The complete corridor is expected to open for operation by 2025.

The trains on the RRTS corridor, a semi-high-speed rail transit network, will operate at speeds of 160 kmph which may be further boosted to 180 kmph when needed. The trains will have self-propelled aerodynamic coaches that have electric traction with a 25KV AC system

The 82 km-long Delhi-Meerut RRTS project, being implemented by the National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC), will offer a rapid and world-class shuttle-like experience for commuters. The primary goal of this urban transit project is to seamlessly connect Meerut with the national capital.

Recently, the Delhi-Meerut RRTS project witnessed its third successful tunnel breakthrough in Meerut, paving the way for tracks to be laid. According to a Times of India report, the first successful breakthrough of the Delhi-Meerut RRTS project was achieved in October 2022 when a 750m-long tunnel between Gandhi Park and Begumpul station was completed.

Meanwhile, 50 percent of the work is complete on a 4 km-long tunnel between New Ashok Nagar and Anand Vihar.

