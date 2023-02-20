The Delhi Metro deployed India’s first indigenously developed Train Control and Supervision System, the i-ATS (Indigenous–Automatic Train Supervision) on Saturday. The i-ATS was installed on the Red Line that runs between Rithala and Shaheed Sthal.

The launch took place on Red Line on Saturday from the Operations Control Centre (OCC), Shastri Park by the Secretary, Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, Manoj Joshi, in the presence of Vikas Kumar, Managing Director, Delhi Metro, Bhanu Prakash Srivastava, Chairman and Managing Director, Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) and other senior officials of BEL and DMRC.

Advertisement

The automatic signalling system, made entirely in India, was developed by DMRC and BEL jointly under the Indian government’s ‘Make in India’ and ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’ initiatives. The i-ATS is a computer-based system that will manage train operations including basic functioning such as running and halting. It will reduce the metro’s dependence on foreign vendors for metro operations.

The development of i-ATS is a huge step forward in CBTC (Communication Based Train Control) based signalling system for the metro railways since the ATS (Automatic Train Supervision) is an essential component of the CBTC signalling system.

The Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA) has decided to build the CBTC technology in India as part of the ‘Make in India’ and ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’ campaigns. DMRC and BEL entered into an MoU in November 2022 to take the project forward. A dedicated team of members from both organisations are working hard to prepare the technology for operation. There is a fully-equipped i-ATS lab at the DMRC’s IT Park to simulate the site requirements and is now being upgraded for the development of the CBTC system.

Advertisement

The i-ATS technology’s flexibility is what makes it useful for the operations of other rail-based systems such as the Indian Railways. The technology has been developed in a way to be flexible enough to work with different signalling vendors’ systems with suitable changes.

Read all the Latest Auto News here