Delhi-Mumbai Expressway: Toll Rates, Speed Limit, Travel Time, Total Distance and More

The first phase of the country’s longest highway, the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway, which connects New Delhi and Mumbai, was formally inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on February 12. The 246-kilometre-long first phase connects the capital with the tourist destination of Jaipur in Rajasthan. The opening of this section will significantly accelerate the economic growth of the whole region and cut the travel time between Delhi and Jaipur from five hours to around three and a half hours.

At a 1,386 km length, the Delhi–Mumbai Expressway would be the nation’s longest expressway. The distance between Delhi and Mumbai will be cut in half, from 24 hours to 12 hours, and the journey duration will be drastically reduced, from 1,424 kilometres to 1,242 km. It would connect important cities like Kota, Indore, Jaipur, Bhopal, Vadodara, and Surat while passing through the six states of Delhi, Haryana, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, and Maharashtra.

The journey distance between Delhi-Mumbai will be drastically reduced from 1,424 km to 1,242 km. The project’s overall budget is reportedly at Rs 98,000 crores. The expressway is expected to positively influence the growth momentum of the nearby regions and contribute to the economic transformation of the nation.

The toll on the new expressway will be calculated depending on the total number of kilometres driven. One must pay a toll charge of Rs 90 for a light vehicle and Rs 145 for a light commercial vehicle to go to Khalilpur, which is roughly 20 kilometres from the starting location. On a trip to Barkapara, one must pay Rs 500 for a light vehicle and Rs 805 for a light commercial vehicle. The highest toll charge for heavy vehicles, such as buses or trucks is Rs 1,680. Samsabad, Shital, Pinan, and Dungarpur will also have toll gates in addition to Khalilpur and Barkapara. Up till Barkapara from the entry point, the highest toll that must be paid is Rs 3215 for vehicles with seven axles. The total one-way toll for a private vehicle travelling between New Delhi and Jaipur is Rs 585.

The expressway’s initial segment begins in Gurugram’s Alipur, which can be reached through the Sohna Elevated Road. The Western Peripheral Expressway, which connects the section near Khalilpur, may also be used to reach the expressway.

The expressway’s top speed for light vehicles like cars is 120 km per hour, and no two-wheelers or slow-moving vehicles would be permitted to operate on this stretch. At every 10 kilometres, speed cameras have been installed to identify over-speeding cars. Additionally, after every kilometre, CCTV cameras have been installed to monitor traffic flow.

