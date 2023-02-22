In 2022, about 87 lakh people visited the well-known Mata Vaishno Devi Temple atop the Trikuta Hills in the Reasi district of Jammu and Kashmir. A representative of the temple board said that it was the highest in the previous nine years. Over 13,000 people visit the Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine each day, according to the pilgrimage authority. The majority of Indians board Indian Railways to reach their destination.

India’s premier train, the Vande Bharat Express Train, is one of the most trusted by passengers to travel to the Mata Vaishno Devi shrine. Hence, the Indian Railways has revised the fare and timetable of India’s indigenous train. The Vande Bharat Express will depart from New Delhi for Katra at 6 am and will arrive at 2 pm. It will make a two to three-minute stoppage in Ambala, Ludhiana, and Jammu Tawi before arriving in Katra. It will leave for New Delhi at 08:00 and arrives in Ambala Cantt at 08:10. The distance between Ambala to Ludhiana is roughly one-hour hence the train will arrive at the station around 9:19. The top speed of this train is 130 km/h.

Here is the revised fare list for Vande Bharat Express Train

For the New Delhi-Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra Vande Bharat Express, tickets can be purchased online. From New Delhi to Shri Vaishno Devi Mata Katra station, an AC chair costs Rs 1,545. This includes the base ticket of Rs. 1,039, catering fees of Rs. 364, GST of Rs. 57, and reservation fees of Rs. 40. A passenger need not pay the catering fee if you choose not to eat on the train.

The executive chair car on the New Delhi-Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra Vande Bharat Express costs Rs 3,055. This includes the base ticket of Rs. 2,375, catering fees of Rs. 419, GST of Rs. 126, and reservation fees of Rs. 60. Home Minister Amit Shah signalled the departure of this semi-high-speed train on October 3, 2019. In 8 hours, this train travels 655 kilometres from New Delhi to Katra. Except for Tuesday, weekdays are accessible for travel on the New Delhi-Mata Vaishno Devi Vande Bharat Express. Online tickets can be purchased by passengers.

