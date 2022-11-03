Development of 35 Railway Stations Across India Underway, Know Which Ones and How

The Ministry of Railways has undertaken a project to develop 35 railway stations across the country, keeping in mind the convenience of passengers. While work has already begun in some of the stations, tenders have already been issued for the others. The Ministry of Railways has assured us that the works will be completed within the scheduled time.

In recent times, the number of train passengers in developed areas has increased significantly but they still face some issues. One of them is that the station has just one entrance while the bus stands or the auto stands are on the other side, facing away from the station. This compels the passengers to walk a long way around the station to reach the entrance. These problems will soon be done away with through development works.

The stations that are being developed are Ayodhya, Bijwasan, Safdarjung, Gomtinagar, Tirupati, Gaya, Udhna, Somnath, Ernakulam, Puri, New Jalpaiguri, Muzaffarpur, Lucknow (Charbagh), Dakania Talav, Kota, Jammu Tawi, Jalandhar Cantt, Neltilour, Jaipur, Faridabad, Sabaram , Kollam, Udaipur City, Jaisalmer, Ranchi, Visakhapatnam, Puducherry, Katpadi, Rameshwaram, Madurai, Surat, Jodhpur, Chennai Egmore, and New Bhuj.

The following are some of the changes that these stations will have post-development works:

There will be entry from both sides of the stations, which means that the station will be connected to both parts of the city.

Apart from the food court, waiting lounge, and children’s room, there will be allotted space for the promotion of local products of the city, catering mainly to tourists.

A city centre-like space will be created for the citizens in these stations located in the middle of the city.

All modes of transport will be connected to the station. Auto, taxi and bus stands will be interconnected.

The entire structure will be constructed using green building techniques. The accessibility features for the impaired will receive special attention.

