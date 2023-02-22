Railway stations in India are often notorious for having some hilarious names, often becoming the subject of memes. But we are here to tell you about two stations in India that are known for their uncanny proximity to each other. And no, we are not talking about short rail travel. All you have to do to travel from one station to the other is cross the platform from one side to the other.

You will be amazed to know that the Shrirampur and Belapur railway stations in the Ahmednagar district of Maharashtra are located in the same place and only have a railway track separating them. One side of the platform is the Shrirampur railway station and the other side is the Belapur railway station.

This geographical anomaly causes a lot of confusion to passengers travelling to either of the two stations or having to board from either one of them.

Several trains stop at Shrirampur Railway Station on their way to or from elsewhere. Similarly, some trains arrive at Belapur and leave from this location.

Now that both of the train stops are on either side of the same tracks, it leaves passengers confused about where to board the train from. In recent times, several signboards have been set up at regular intervals for the entire length of the platform on both sides to distinguish properly between the two stations.

Both these railway stations are situated at a distance of about 37 km from Shirdi Railway Station, so many devotees visiting Shirdi have to pass by them. There is also a non-AC retiring room in Belapur station.

Talking about stations with geographical anomalies, there is yet another station in Maharashtra which is divided between two states. Navapur railway station is on the border of Gujarat and Maharashtra and half of the station is in Maharashtra while the other half is in Gujarat. Announcements in this station are made in Hindi, Marathi, Gujarati and English.

