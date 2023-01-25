During the festival season, especially in October and November, trains are booked in advance. Many passengers have to wait till the last moment for a confirmed ticket. Many passengers with unconfirmed tickets travel on the upper berth till the time the passengers with confirmed tickets arrive. But do you know what rules an upper berth passenger has to follow?

Where will a passenger on the upper berth sit when the lower seat is occupied by two RAC ticket holders? This is one of the examples of regulations concerned with the upper berth. News18 reviewed several railroad regulations concerning tickets and seating to get the answer to this query.

To ensure that travellers with confirmed tickets do not encounter any issues, Indian Railways has implemented several guidelines. In the third AC class and the sleeper section of trains, each cabin has eight seats. Of these, two seats are on the side and six are on the opposite side. How will passengers work in such a situation?

There is an allotted time for this. Indian Railways has kept sleeping hours between 10 pm and 6 am in Northern Railway’s ticket-related restrictions. This means that everyone who is seated in a lower seat will spend this time sleeping in that berth. That is, no one will use the lower berth during this time without the passenger’s consent. Railways have maintained some flexibility with this provision, and cooperation between parties is widely assumed.

Imagine a situation where a passenger’s confirmed berth is side upper and two other passengers below on the side lower seat have been given RAC tickets. There isn’t much room left on the lower berth for the passenger to sit in. The same regulation applies here wherein from 6 am to 10 pm, the upper berth passenger may sit on the lower seat, however, only if two RAC ticket holders consent.

