Did You Know How A Train Engine Starts?

We all have travelled in Indian Railways’ train at some point in our lifetime. Right? Every time a train enters the station’s platform, a loud noise acts as a harbinger of the arrival of the train. But have you ever thought about how a train engine works? If the question ever crossed your mind, we are to offer you some insight.

Indian Railways uses two kinds of engines- diesel and electric. Unlike cars and scooters that need keys to start, the process to start trains is different. Both types of trains have handles that need to be used to run the engine. Apart from starting the train, these handles are also used to control the speed of the train when in commotion. The Indian locomotive class WDM 2 has a 30mm green colour switch in the electrical panel to crank the prime mover. A red switch is also present to halt the prime mover.

A walk-around of the locomotive is conducted first to make sure it appears to be in serviceable condition. This process takes about ten minutes. At this point, the levels of all the fluids (coolant, lubrication oil) are checked. The locomotive is checked again after it has been started before leaving the storage or staging location.

Close the crankcase exhauster breaker. This blower removes vapours from the crankcase during operation. The loco pilot then has to ensure that all brakes are on, the generator field breaker is open, reverser in the neutral position, Engine Control Switch is in the Idle position, and the throttle is in the closed position. Press the green start switch.

The switch must be held down until each cylinder begins to fire. The loco pilot observes the oil pressure, air pressure, and brake pipe pressure as they rise up after the prime mover starts running. They must keep a close watch on the battery charging process. The electrical panel’s battery charging ammeter consistently displays a reading of zero (in the middle), indicating that the battery’s charging and discharging are properly balanced.

Remove any wedges, wheel blocks, or pebbles that have been placed at the wheels to prevent the locomotive from rolling, then release the parking brake. Change the Engine Control Switch’s setting from Idle to Run. Watch the signal being disregarded, let off the brakes, and honk before moving!

