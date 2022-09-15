Diwali Special Kolkata-Ajmer Super Fast Train To Run From Oct 4; Bookings Underway

In the constant endeavour to give the best facilities to passengers during the festival season, the Indian Railways has decided to introduce festive special trains. The first festive special Kolkata-Ajmer Puja Super-Fast train is slated to begin its journey on October 4. The special train is now open for bookings. Moreover, soon some more new trains will be operated keeping the increasing footfall on Diwali in mind.

Captain Shashi Kiran, the Chief Public Relations Officer of North Western Railway, said that the Kolkata-Ajmer-Kolkata Puja super-fast train will be operated under Diwali Special category. This train will make four trips.

Top showsha video

Advertisement

The Puja Super-Fast weekly special train service will be operated via Asansol, Patna, Prayagraj, Agra Fort, and Jaipur. Passengers travelling from remote areas to their hometowns during the festive season will benefit from this train.

According to CPRO Captain Shashi Kiran, train number 03125 Kolkata-Ajmer Puja super-fast weekly special train will run from October 4 to October 25. It will leave Kolkata every Tuesday at 02:00 pm and will reach Jaipur station at 05:10 pm on Wednesday. The train will stop for 10 minutes and will leave at 5.20 pm for Ajmer, and will reach the station at 07:40 pm on Wednesday.

Similarly, train number 03126 Ajmer-Kolkata Puja Super-Fast weekly special train will operate from October 5 to October 26. It will also have four rounds. This train will leave Ajmer every Wednesday at 10:00 pm and will reach Jaipur at 12.10 pm. The train will leave Jaipur at 12.20 after a stop of 10 minutes and will reach Kolkata at 05:00 am on Friday.

Puja Super-Fast Train will stop at these stations

Advertisement

Barddhaman, Durgapur, Asansol, Chittaranjan, Madhupur, Jasidih, Jhajha, Kiul, Mokama, Bakhtiyarpur, Patna, Danapur, Ara, Buxar, Pt. Deendayal Upadhyay, Prayagraj, Kanpur, Tundla, Agrafort, Bandikui, Dausa, Gandhinagar will stop at Jaipur, Jaipur, Phulera and Kishangarh stations.

Captain Shashi Kiran further informed that given the Diwali festival, soon special trains will be operated on other routes as well.

Read all the Latest Auto News and Breaking News here