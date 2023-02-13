The Indian Railways is often called the lifeline of the country and rightfully so. Thousands of trains run all over the country daily, catering to both daily commuters and occasional passengers. When we talk of long-distance travel, there are scores of trains that come to mind, most of them named after the destination. However, three trains that do not follow that rule and are set apart from other long-distance trains due to their speed and facilities are the Rajdhani Express, Shatabdi Express and Duronto Express. Have you ever wondered how these trains got their names? We will tell you about what their names signify and what sets them apart from other trains.

Rajdhani Express

Advertisement

It is one of the top-tier trains in India. It runs between the capital of other states from Delhi, hence it is called Rajdhani Express. Rajdhani stands for capital in Hindi. The entire train is air-conditioned and food is included in the fare. Its maximum speed is 140 kilometres per hour. If ever multiple trains have to be taken out on the same track, the Rajdhani Express is always prioritised.

Shatabdi Express

Rajdhani is a premium train covering a distance of thousands of kilometres, in contrast to which Shatabdi runs only between 400-800 kilometres. This entire train is a chair car. It was run in 1989 on the 100th birthday of India’s first Prime Minister Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, hence its name Shatabdi Express, Shatabdi standing for a century. Its maximum speed is 160 kilometres per hour and has the same facilities as the Rajdhani Express.

Duronto Express

Advertisement

The number of Duronto express trains is higher than the other two. Duronto is a Bengali word, which translates to uninterrupted and is called so because the train halts at the least number of stations, covering long distances in a time. It runs at a maximum speed of 140 kilometres per hour. Only in exceptional situations does Duronto run every day. Generally, it runs only two or three days a week.

Read all the Latest Auto News here