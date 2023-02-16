Indian Railways ranks fourth in the world in terms of network and works as the lifeline of about 2.50 crore people. There are long train journeys in India from one corner of the country to another as well as short journeys that hardly take any time. Today, we are going to tell you about the shortest and longest distances covered by trains in India, which makes for an interesting read. We are not taking into consideration local trains here as they cover very short distances with regular stops.

The Vivek Express between Dibrugarh to Kanyakumari covers a total distance of 4286 km, while the distance between Nagpur to Ajni is just 3 km. In Maharashtra, few trains cover the distance of 3 km between Nagpur and Ajni. According to the travel portal Ixigo, the journey between Nagpur and Ajni is completed in just 9 minutes.

For this journey, people have to pay a fare of Rs 60 for the general class and Rs 175 for the sleeper class. However, booking a sleeper class for a 9-minute journey makes very little sense and hence the majority of people travel by general class.

The name of the country’s longest route train is Vivek Express. This train was announced on the occasion of the 150th birthday of Swami Vivekananda. It runs from Dibrugarh in Assam to Kanyakumari in Tamil Nadu. It is the longest-distance train in India.

This train covers a long distance of about 4300 km. It takes more than 80 hours to complete this journey. During this journey, this train stops at 57 stations and passes through a total of 9 states. This route is not only the longest in India but in the entire subcontinent. It is also the 24th largest in the world.

